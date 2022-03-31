StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

NYSE ECOM opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $496.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.86. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 10.97%. ChannelAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 19,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,266,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor (Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.