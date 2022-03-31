StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

CBT opened at $70.07 on Thursday. Cabot has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.50.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cabot by 1,309.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,939,000 after buying an additional 2,858,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,340,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 12.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,869,000 after purchasing an additional 386,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,271,000 after purchasing an additional 265,802 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth about $12,603,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

