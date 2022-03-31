StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLX opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $621.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 39.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLX. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 352,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 33,345 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

