StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BLX opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $621.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 39.60%.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile (Get Rating)
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.
