StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.24.

NYSE:ANET opened at $138.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.43. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $74.30 and a 52 week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $2,529,977.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 727,575 shares of company stock valued at $88,573,994. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 308.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $304,448,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

