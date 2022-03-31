StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average of $36.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. State Street Corp grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,376,000 after purchasing an additional 599,992 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,537,000 after acquiring an additional 324,292 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 256,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,760,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,268,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after acquiring an additional 167,687 shares during the period.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

