StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average of $43.51. Adient has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.93.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 21.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adient by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after buying an additional 134,672 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 7.7% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Adient during the third quarter worth $329,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 4.6% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

