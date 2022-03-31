Stifel Nicolaus Trims Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Target Price to $5.00

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Orchard Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.71. 11,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.20. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $7.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 41,997 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 27,852 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,557 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $858,000. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

