Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

SHOO has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

SHOO opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.27. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.25. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $51.56.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Steven Madden by 14.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 45,233 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the third quarter worth about $331,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 166.5% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 360,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 225,103 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Steven Madden by 10.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the third quarter worth about $1,267,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

