Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 7,160.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,362 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 14.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 45,233 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 166.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 360,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 225,103 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 10.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at about $1,267,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

SHOO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $39.67 on Thursday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.27. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

About Steven Madden (Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.