Steven A. Markel Sells 1,500 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total value of $2,229,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,492.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,301.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,269.59. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,138.00 and a 12 month high of $1,513.00.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.53 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 76.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Markel by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,633,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Markel by 438.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,572,000 after acquiring an additional 136,327 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,447,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $158,248,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,443.33.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

