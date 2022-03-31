stETH (Lido) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $163.27 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 31st. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the US dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00046938 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,278.80 or 0.07159219 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,792.45 or 0.99987118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00053540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00045224 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

