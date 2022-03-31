Stellar (XLM) Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 8% against the US dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $5.72 billion and $488.93 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.00225330 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.04 or 0.00209387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00046830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001010 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00029077 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.66 or 0.07106716 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,998 coins and its circulating supply is 24,708,878,852 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

