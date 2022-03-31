Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.42.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of STLD opened at $83.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.52. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $49.28 and a twelve month high of $89.69.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.