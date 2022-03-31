Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.05% of Steel Dynamics worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

STLD stock opened at $83.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $49.28 and a one year high of $89.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.52.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.42.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

