State Street (NYSE:STT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.
NYSE STT opened at $92.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.81.
In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in State Street by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,142,000 after purchasing an additional 455,882 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of State Street by 497.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 76,236 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of State Street by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
