State Street (NYSE:STT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE STT opened at $92.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.81.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that State Street will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in State Street by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,142,000 after purchasing an additional 455,882 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of State Street by 497.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 76,236 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of State Street by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.