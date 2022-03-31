State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 400 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,215 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after buying an additional 6,604,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,700,000 after buying an additional 526,410 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after buying an additional 1,909,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,182,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,890,000 after buying an additional 128,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEG traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.68. The stock had a trading volume of 60,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,388. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $69.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of -54.22, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.39.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

