State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,523 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $16,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Autodesk by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $772,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after buying an additional 902,168 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after buying an additional 875,015 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,355,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 37.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,575,795 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $449,369,000 after buying an additional 426,320 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,211. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Griffin Securities dropped their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

ADSK traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.68. The company has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.10 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.29 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

