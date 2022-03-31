State of Michigan Retirement System Has $9.72 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $9,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $989,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 13,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,811,000 after purchasing an additional 105,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $3.88 on Thursday, reaching $421.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,617. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $389.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.56. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.68 and a 52-week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

WST has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

