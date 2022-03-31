State of Michigan Retirement System Has $8.12 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 301.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,410 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Arista Networks by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total value of $410,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 727,575 shares of company stock valued at $88,573,994 over the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.24.

Shares of ANET traded down $2.61 on Thursday, reaching $138.19. 1,741,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,385. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.43. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.30 and a 52-week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

