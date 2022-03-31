State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,468 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $25,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 85,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 36,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.05. 6,650,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,738,972. The company has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average of $48.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

