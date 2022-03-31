State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2,866.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,779,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,600 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,469,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,146,000 after buying an additional 1,263,861 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 137.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,165,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,188 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,652,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,992,000 after purchasing an additional 642,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.44. 35,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,538. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XEL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

