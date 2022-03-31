State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 103,700 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $22,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 239,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,787. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.97. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APH shares. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

