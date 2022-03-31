State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,841,000 after buying an additional 440,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,333,000 after buying an additional 403,055 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,703,000 after buying an additional 352,200 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,338,000 after buying an additional 175,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 362,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,871,000 after buying an additional 170,768 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.87.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $672,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,375 shares of company stock worth $2,094,573. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXR stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $209.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.95 and a 52 week high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 97.09%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

