State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 757.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.13% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $33,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYV traded down $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $117.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,644. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.91.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,771 shares of company stock valued at $46,006,998. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

