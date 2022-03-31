State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STX. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STX. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.35.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.00. 14,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,558. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.44.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

