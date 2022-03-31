Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Robert Gomes Sells 10,000 Shares

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.60, for a total value of C$636,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,905,827.20.

Robert Gomes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Robert Gomes sold 8,800 shares of Stantec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.50, for a total value of C$567,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total value of C$624,982.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.81, for a total value of C$618,135.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Robert Gomes sold 6,700 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.83, for a total value of C$467,846.26.

STN stock opened at C$63.13 on Thursday. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of C$52.09 and a 52-week high of C$73.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07.

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$922.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.3900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

STN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a C$85.00 target price on Stantec and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.42.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

