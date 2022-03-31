Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SXI. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $102.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. Standex International has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. Standex International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $185.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Standex International will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,791,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,467,000 after acquiring an additional 46,107 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

