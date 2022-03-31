SSE (LON:SSE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,720.00

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,720 ($22.53) and last traded at GBX 1,701.50 ($22.29), with a volume of 201293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,691.50 ($22.16).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($23.96) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.58) to GBX 1,825 ($23.91) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.20) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,725.33 ($22.60).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,616.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,616.86. The stock has a market cap of £18.61 billion and a PE ratio of 7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

