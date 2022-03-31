SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.88.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $133.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.42 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $174.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.37.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $541,817.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

