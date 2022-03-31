Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,687 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

SFM opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.30. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

In related news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,696.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

