Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Short Interest Down 34.9% in March

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,790,000 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the February 28th total of 16,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of SPPI opened at $1.26 on Thursday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $223.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.93.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
