Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Short Interest Down 34.9% in March

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,790,000 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the February 28th total of 16,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SPPI opened at $1.26 on Thursday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $223.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.93.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 19,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

