SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stake Increased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 378.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,532 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,226,000 after buying an additional 1,931,688 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,358,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,858,000 after buying an additional 828,104 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 248.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,074,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,709,000 after purchasing an additional 766,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $18,554,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $39.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average is $41.66. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

