SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. 119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46.

SpareBank 1 SMN Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRMGF)

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial and banking products and services to personal and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company provides a range of products in the fields of financing, savings and investment, insurance, and payment services; structured products; and advisory services.

