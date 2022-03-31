SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SouthState in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SouthState’s FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. SouthState had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SSB. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.34.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $83.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.21. SouthState has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $93.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SouthState by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,382,000 after buying an additional 817,881 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of SouthState by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,430,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,840,000 after buying an additional 143,594 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of SouthState by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,332,000 after buying an additional 1,203,544 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SouthState by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,593,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,777,000 after buying an additional 62,332 shares during the period. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,285 shares of company stock valued at $796,555 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

