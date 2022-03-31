SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for SouthState in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SouthState’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. SouthState had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SouthState in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on SouthState from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.34.

SSB opened at $83.11 on Thursday. SouthState has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

In other SouthState news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $25,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,285 shares of company stock worth $796,555 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,572,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 61.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,332,000 after buying an additional 1,203,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,382,000 after buying an additional 817,881 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,751,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SouthState by 34.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 652,095 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

