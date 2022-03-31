Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $76.84 on Thursday. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.94.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,362,000 after buying an additional 119,145 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 43.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,556,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,523,000 after buying an additional 773,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Southern Copper by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after buying an additional 455,692 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,011,000 after buying an additional 691,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth approximately $99,698,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

