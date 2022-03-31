Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.
NASDAQ SRNE opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.38. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.
