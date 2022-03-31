Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.38. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,317,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 378,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,775,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,258,000 after purchasing an additional 908,194 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 240,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 632,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 35,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.