Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

SONY stock opened at $105.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.79. Sony Group has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

