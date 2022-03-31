SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Trading Down 6% After Earnings Miss

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) shares traded down 6% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.84. 4,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,315,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.
The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01).
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59.
About SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC)
SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.
