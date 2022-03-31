SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Trading Down 6% After Earnings Miss

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) shares traded down 6% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.84. 4,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,315,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

Get SomaLogic alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter worth about $153,501,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SomaLogic by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,831,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,507 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SomaLogic during the third quarter worth about $72,190,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC purchased a new position in SomaLogic during the third quarter worth about $65,995,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in SomaLogic by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,142,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,222,000 after purchasing an additional 170,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59.

About SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC)

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.