SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SomaLogic updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of SLGC opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. SomaLogic has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $14.72.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SomaLogic in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at $219,000. 44.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SomaLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)
SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.
