Solstein Capital LLC Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.31. 378,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,154,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.72. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $78.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

