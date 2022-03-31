Solstein Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,732,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $622,059,000 after acquiring an additional 32,682 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of NIKE by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 396,552 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $66,093,000 after acquiring an additional 46,212 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,226,350. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.11 and its 200-day moving average is $153.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.