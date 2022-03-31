Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Solo Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:DTC opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10. Solo Brands has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTC. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

