Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) Short Interest Update

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Solitron Devices stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Solitron Devices has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.

Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter.

Solitron Devices, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of solid-state semiconductor components and related devices. Its products include chip carriers, hybrid microcircuits, motor controllers and drivers, packages available for hybrids and transistors, power factor correction modules, and rad-hard components.

