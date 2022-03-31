Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Posts Earnings Results

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 103.87% and a negative net margin of 1,663.94%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNGX opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.12. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Soligenix by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33,232 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Soligenix by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 217,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 135,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Soligenix by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 55,253 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

