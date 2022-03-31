SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) CEO Sells $6,422,620.92 in Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $8.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $322.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.09. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEDG. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.93.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

