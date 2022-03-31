Solanium (SLIM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.47 Million

Solanium (SLIM) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Solanium coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Solanium has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Solanium has a market cap of $43.09 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00048027 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,395.21 or 0.07213812 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,074.84 or 1.00020065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00055693 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Solanium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

