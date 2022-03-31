Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Sol-Gel Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 35,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,635. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $160.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.08% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

