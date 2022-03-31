Snowball Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29,123.00 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Snowball has a market cap of $1.03 million and $29,123.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Snowball has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Snowball coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00047965 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,407.16 or 0.07213023 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,273.57 or 1.00079121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00056530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00047554 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,566,859 coins and its circulating supply is 5,690,323 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

