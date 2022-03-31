Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $59.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

NYSE SNAP traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,315,633. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Snap has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $558,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,251,699 shares of company stock worth $47,574,738 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

